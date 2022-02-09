Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC) Declares $0.13 Dividend

Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 8th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th.
PFLC stock remained flat at $$11.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,800. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.54. Pacific Financial has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $13.35.
About Pacific Financial
