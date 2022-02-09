OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $52.83

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $52.83 and traded as high as $63.00. OTC Markets Group shares last traded at $62.03, with a volume of 866 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OTC Markets Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.83. The firm has a market cap of $737.85 million, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.63.

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $25.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.13 million. On average, research analysts predict that OTC Markets Group Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. OTC Markets Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.86%.

About OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM)

OTC Markets Group, Inc engages in the provision of trading, corporate, and market data services. The firm operates through the following business lines: OTC Link, Market Data Licensing and Corporate Services. The OTC Link LLC operates two ATSs, OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN, which provide trading services to FINRA member broker-dealer subscribers.

