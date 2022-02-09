Ossiam Has $44,000 Stock Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Ossiam reduced its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPB. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. 50.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPB. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.11.

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $43.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.63. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $39.76 and a 52 week high of $52.23.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.28%.

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

