Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.750-$6.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $8 billion-$8.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.39 billion.

Shares of NYSE OSK traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,061. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.13. Oshkosh has a 52 week low of $95.79 and a 52 week high of $137.47.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.08%.

OSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price target on Oshkosh in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Oshkosh from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $131.50.

In related news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total value of $520,437.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $393,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oshkosh stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 674,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,717 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.98% of Oshkosh worth $84,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.