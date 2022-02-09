OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Shares Acquired by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) by 172.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in OrthoPediatrics were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,720,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,858,000 after buying an additional 207,211 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 730,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,161,000 after buying an additional 23,764 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 411,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,015,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 319.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 382,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,189,000 after buying an additional 291,512 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,477,000 after buying an additional 19,151 shares during the period. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:KIDS opened at $46.95 on Wednesday. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $43.09 and a fifty-two week high of $73.91. The firm has a market cap of $923.88 million, a PE ratio of -29.90 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.27.

In related news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.42 per share, with a total value of $60,420.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

KIDS has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.67.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

