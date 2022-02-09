Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (OCDX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect Ortho Clinical Diagnostics to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:OCDX opened at $16.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -33.56. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $15.53 and a 52 week high of $22.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OCDX. HC Wainwright cut shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.68 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.06.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,724,000 after buying an additional 90,921 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 34.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 89,978 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 92.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 72,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 35,040 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 159.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 13,224 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at about $223,000.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

