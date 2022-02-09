Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (OCDX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect Ortho Clinical Diagnostics to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ:OCDX opened at $16.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -33.56. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $15.53 and a 52 week high of $22.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.30.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on OCDX. HC Wainwright cut shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.68 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.06.
Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Company Profile
Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.
