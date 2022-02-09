Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.79 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) to report sales of $29.79 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Orrstown Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.38 million to $30.20 million. Orrstown Financial Services posted sales of $29.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services will report full year sales of $114.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $113.09 million to $116.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $117.83 million, with estimates ranging from $116.35 million to $119.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Orrstown Financial Services.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.05). Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 12.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd.

In other Orrstown Financial Services news, EVP Barbara E. Brobst sold 2,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $73,974.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,371 shares of company stock valued at $109,305. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORRF. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 5,382.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 59,583 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 23.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 11.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 302,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,988,000 after purchasing an additional 32,263 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 485,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,212,000 after purchasing an additional 6,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 8.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 179,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after acquiring an additional 14,561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ORRF opened at $25.09 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.02. The company has a market cap of $281.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Orrstown Financial Services has a 52 week low of $18.06 and a 52 week high of $25.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.68%.

Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

