Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) by 42.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 31,742 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.07% of Orion Engineered Carbons worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OEC. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 100.0% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 8.6% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,677 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

In other news, CEO Corning F. Painter bought 30,000 shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.39 per share, with a total value of $521,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OEC opened at $19.30 on Wednesday. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 1 year low of $15.51 and a 1 year high of $22.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.24.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

