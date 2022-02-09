Origin Sport (ORS) Tops One Day Volume of $62,114.00

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 8th. One Origin Sport coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar. Origin Sport has a market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $62,114.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.20 or 0.00083312 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00017054 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000208 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport Profile

Origin Sport is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Sport should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

