OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.23

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.23 and traded as high as $4.58. OptimumBank shares last traded at $4.34, with a volume of 15,821 shares.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded OptimumBank from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.24. The stock has a market cap of $21.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in OptimumBank during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptimumBank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of OptimumBank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of OptimumBank by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 37,799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.93% of the company’s stock.
About OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC)
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company for OptimumBank, which offers a variety of community banking services to individual and corporate customers through OptimumBank. Its services include savings, deposits, checking, cash management services, business checking, online banking, and ATM networks.
