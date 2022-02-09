OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.23

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.23 and traded as high as $4.58. OptimumBank shares last traded at $4.34, with a volume of 15,821 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded OptimumBank from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Get OptimumBank alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.24. The stock has a market cap of $21.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.19 million during the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 20.65%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in OptimumBank during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptimumBank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of OptimumBank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of OptimumBank by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 37,799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

About OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC)

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company for OptimumBank, which offers a variety of community banking services to individual and corporate customers through OptimumBank. Its services include savings, deposits, checking, cash management services, business checking, online banking, and ATM networks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OptimumBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimumBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.