Oppenheimer Weighs in on Oaktree Specialty Lending Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.16. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s FY2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 113.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.94.

OCSL opened at $7.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $7.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.40.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 241.7% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 34,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $257,455.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $1,504,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 656,530 shares of company stock valued at $4,938,814. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 40.79%.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

