Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.
OPY opened at $43.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.03. The stock has a market cap of $551.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Oppenheimer has a one year low of $36.26 and a one year high of $55.75.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Oppenheimer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.12%.
Oppenheimer Company Profile
Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc engages as a middle-market investment bank and full service broker-dealer. It operates through the following segments: Private Client, Asset Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate/Other. The Private Client segment consists of commissions and a proportionate amount of fee income earned on assets under management (AUM), net interest earnings on client margin loans and cash balances, fees from money market funds, custodian fees, net contributions from stock loan activities and financing activities, and direct expenses.
