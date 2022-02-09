Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

OPY opened at $43.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.03. The stock has a market cap of $551.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Oppenheimer has a one year low of $36.26 and a one year high of $55.75.

Get Oppenheimer alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Oppenheimer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.12%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Oppenheimer by 2.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Oppenheimer by 23.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Oppenheimer by 2.2% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Oppenheimer by 53.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

Oppenheimer Company Profile

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc engages as a middle-market investment bank and full service broker-dealer. It operates through the following segments: Private Client, Asset Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate/Other. The Private Client segment consists of commissions and a proportionate amount of fee income earned on assets under management (AUM), net interest earnings on client margin loans and cash balances, fees from money market funds, custodian fees, net contributions from stock loan activities and financing activities, and direct expenses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oppenheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oppenheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.