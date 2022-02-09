Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.08.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Ooma in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on Ooma from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Ooma stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.01. 112,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,465. The stock has a market cap of $404.84 million, a P/E ratio of -170.08 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.50. Ooma has a 1-year low of $14.97 and a 1-year high of $24.89.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.03 million. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ooma will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ooma by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,776,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,052,000 after purchasing an additional 28,180 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Ooma by 10.9% during the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,749,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,567,000 after purchasing an additional 171,797 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ooma by 22.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,177,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,211,000 after buying an additional 213,100 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ooma by 15.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 773,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,391,000 after buying an additional 104,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ooma by 60.7% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 618,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,515,000 after buying an additional 233,823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

