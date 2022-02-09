onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target Raised to $69.00 at UBS Group

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $55.00 to $69.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ON. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on onsemi from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on onsemi from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on onsemi from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on onsemi from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on onsemi from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, onsemi currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.25.

onsemi stock opened at $65.97 on Tuesday. onsemi has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $71.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.12 and a beta of 1.75.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. onsemi had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that onsemi will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $327,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $263,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,057,029 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of onsemi by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,712,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,481,931,000 after buying an additional 1,610,876 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in onsemi by 0.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,416,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $842,945,000 after purchasing an additional 142,874 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in onsemi by 33.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,364,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $565,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,451 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in onsemi by 170.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,065,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602,971 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in onsemi by 3.2% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,925,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $316,981,000 after purchasing an additional 215,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

