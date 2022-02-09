One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW) Holdings Cut by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 693,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,987 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in One Equity Partners Open Water I were worth $6,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OEPW. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I in the second quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,513,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I in the second quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,919,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ OEPW opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $9.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.74.

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. is a blank check company. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

