OLD Mission Capital LLC Sells 32,236 Shares of ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG)

OLD Mission Capital LLC reduced its position in ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG) by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,236 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Financials were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra Financials by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Financials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Financials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials by 259.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares Ultra Financials stock opened at $68.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.28 and its 200 day moving average is $67.39. ProShares Ultra Financials has a 1 year low of $45.55 and a 1 year high of $74.63.

ProShares Ultra Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States domiciled international banks; full line, life, and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as credit card issuers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers; and publicly traded stock exchanges.

