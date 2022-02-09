OLD Mission Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG)

OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.45% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF by 175.4% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 112,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 71,377 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HEWG stock opened at $31.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.84. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF has a 12-month low of $29.65 and a 12-month high of $34.02.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

