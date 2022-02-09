OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 7,474 iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 21,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 386.3% in the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of BATS:PICK opened at $46.16 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF has a 52 week low of $25.02 and a 52 week high of $37.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.44.
