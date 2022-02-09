OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 37,301 ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Total Return (NYSEARCA:RJI)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Total Return (NYSEARCA:RJI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.18% of ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Total Return at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Total Return during the second quarter valued at about $121,000.

Get ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index - Total Return alerts:

RJI stock opened at $7.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.09 and its 200 day moving average is $6.82. ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Total Return has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $7.82.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Total Return (NYSEARCA:RJI).

Receive News & Ratings for ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index - Total Return Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index - Total Return and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.