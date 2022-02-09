OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases New Position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMJ)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMJ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 561,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,361,000 after buying an additional 5,977 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF by 16.6% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $832,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,043,000.

Get iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of IBMJ stock opened at $25.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.57 and a 200-day moving average of $25.58. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $25.54 and a one year high of $25.84.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBMJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.