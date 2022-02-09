OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Greenwich LifeSciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,586,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Snehal Patel purchased 1,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.17 per share, with a total value of $49,992.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank Joseph Daugherty bought 1,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.99 per share, with a total value of $29,985.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 13,001 shares of company stock valued at $283,993 over the last three months. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GLSI shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenwich LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of GLSI stock opened at $20.02 on Wednesday. Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.52 and a 12-month high of $69.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.87.

Greenwich LifeSciences

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent recurrence of breast cancer following surgery.

