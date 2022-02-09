OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $228,000 in BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMU)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.86% of BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,879,000.

HYMU opened at $25.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.27. BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.15 and a 52 week high of $27.05.

