Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ OPI opened at $24.70 on Wednesday. Office Properties Income Trust has a twelve month low of $22.83 and a twelve month high of $31.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -44.91 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.91%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -400.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 339,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,606,000 after purchasing an additional 6,486 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 29,522 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 16,489 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

OPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Office Properties Income Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

About Office Properties Income Trust

Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

