Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ OPI opened at $24.70 on Wednesday. Office Properties Income Trust has a twelve month low of $22.83 and a twelve month high of $31.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -44.91 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.24.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.91%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -400.00%.
OPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Office Properties Income Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.60.
About Office Properties Income Trust
Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Office Properties Income Trust (OPI)
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc Is Building A Better Investment
- Tyson Foods Flies To New Highs
- Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
- 3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.