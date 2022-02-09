Oculus VisionTech (OTCMKTS:OVTZ) Trading 1% Higher

Oculus VisionTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OVTZ) shares rose 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.61 and last traded at $0.58. Approximately 58,449 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 182,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.60.

Oculus VisionTech (OTCMKTS:OVTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Oculus VisionTech, Inc operates as a development stage technology company. It engages in the design and market of digital marking technology to business customers. The firm’s products include digital watermarking document protection technology. It offers legal DPS, cyber DPS, photo DPS, hybrid DPS, MS cyber DPS and P2 biometrics.

