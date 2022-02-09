Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Stock Price Up 10.5%

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)’s stock price rose 10.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.94 and last traded at $3.88. Approximately 213,680 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 11,127,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.51.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OCGN shares. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 18.21 and a quick ratio of 18.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.77.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Analysts expect that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total value of $30,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total transaction of $600,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 237,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,555,425 in the last quarter. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Ocugen during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Ocugen in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ocugen in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocugen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the second quarter worth $55,000. 27.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

