Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,414.58 ($32.65).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OCDO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 1,800 ($24.34) to GBX 1,550 ($20.96) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,990 ($26.91) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($39.22) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.99) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Wednesday.

Get Ocado Group alerts:

Shares of LON:OCDO opened at GBX 1,225 ($16.57) on Wednesday. Ocado Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,140.50 ($15.42) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,717 ($36.74). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,562.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,725.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.17. The company has a market cap of £9.21 billion and a PE ratio of -61.46.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.