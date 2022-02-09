Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Price Target Increased to C$11.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Get Obsidian Energy alerts:

OBE opened at C$8.84 on Tuesday. Obsidian Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$1.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$713.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.88.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$127.30 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Obsidian Energy will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

About Obsidian Energy

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Obsidian Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obsidian Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.