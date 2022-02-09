OAX (OAX) Market Cap Achieves $11.50 Million

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. OAX has a total market capitalization of $11.50 million and approximately $132,948.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OAX coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000335 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OAX has traded 19.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004547 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00041871 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.01 or 0.00107811 BTC.

About OAX

OAX is a coin. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,045,251 coins. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . OAX’s official website is oax.org . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

Buying and Selling OAX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

