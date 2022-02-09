Oasis Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.26 Billion (ROSE)

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 8th. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and approximately $172.94 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Oasis Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000830 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Telos (TLOS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000037 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 40.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Oasis Network Coin Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,493,014,306 coins. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

