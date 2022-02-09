Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 2,175 shares.The stock last traded at $20.23 and had previously closed at $19.37.

Several brokerages have commented on NYXH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nyxoah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nyxoah in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Get Nyxoah alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.32. The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nyxoah during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,612,000. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Nyxoah during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,087,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Nyxoah during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,797,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nyxoah during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,542,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nyxoah during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,646,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.35% of the company’s stock.

Nyxoah Company Profile (NASDAQ:NYXH)

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nyxoah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nyxoah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.