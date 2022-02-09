NWF Group (LON:NWF) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $210.25

NWF Group plc (LON:NWF)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 210.25 ($2.84) and traded as low as GBX 191 ($2.58). NWF Group shares last traded at GBX 197 ($2.66), with a volume of 43,953 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 213.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 210.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £96.79 million and a P/E ratio of 12.39.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 0.47%. NWF Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.45%.

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells and distributes domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment operates through a network of 19 depots.

