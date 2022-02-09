NVIDIA (NVDA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect NVIDIA to post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect NVIDIA to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NVDA opened at $251.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $627.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.37, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $275.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.93%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.05, for a total transaction of $74,606.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total transaction of $3,266,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 990,012 shares of company stock valued at $312,681,810 in the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in NVIDIA by 294.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,476,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,070,488,000 after buying an additional 18,277,063 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 296.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 966,474 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $200,215,000 after buying an additional 722,447 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 216.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 394,364 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $89,623,000 after purchasing an additional 269,693 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 305.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at about $293,000. 63.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $360.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.88.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

