NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised NVE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

NASDAQ:NVEC opened at $57.73 on Monday. NVE has a 1-year low of $57.10 and a 1-year high of $81.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.07 million, a PE ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in NVE by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in NVE by 142,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in NVE by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NVE by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in NVE by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVE Company Profile

NVE Corp. engages in the development and sale of devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store, and transmit information. It offers Isolators, sensors, and Power ICs. The company was founded by James M. Daughton in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

