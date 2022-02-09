NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, StockNews.com raised NVE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.
NASDAQ:NVEC opened at $57.73 on Monday. NVE has a 1-year low of $57.10 and a 1-year high of $81.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.07 million, a PE ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.11.
NVE Company Profile
NVE Corp. engages in the development and sale of devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store, and transmit information. It offers Isolators, sensors, and Power ICs. The company was founded by James M. Daughton in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.
