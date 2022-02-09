NU (NYSE:NU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 587,313 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 8,905,815 shares.The stock last traded at $9.73 and had previously closed at $8.90.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.77.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in NU during the 4th quarter worth $97,507,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in NU during the 4th quarter worth $492,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NU during the 4th quarter worth $359,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in NU during the 4th quarter worth $98,439,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in NU during the 4th quarter worth $1,831,000.

NU Company Profile (NYSE:NU)

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking and technology platform. Nu Holdings Ltd. is based in S?O PAULO.

