Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Novozymes A/S is primarily engaged in the development, production, and distribution of enzymes. Its business consists of two segments, enzyme business and bio business. The Company’s enzyme business segment offers detergent enzymes that are used in laundry and dishwashing, technical enzymes used in the transformation of starch into different kinds of sugars and have application in leather, textile, and forest product industries, food enzymes used in production of bread, wine, juice, beer, noodles, alcohol, and pasta and feed enzymes used in animal feed. Its bio business segment offers microorganisms that are used in industrial and municipal wastewater treatment, as well as in the cleaning of surfaces such as carpet, concrete, drain lines, and septic tanks in industrial and household applications. It also has application in the Biopharmaceutical ingredients used in pharmaceutical industry. Novozymes A/S is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Novozymes A/S from 390.00 to 360.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $225.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NVZMY opened at $60.55 on Friday. Novozymes A/S has a 12 month low of $60.07 and a 12 month high of $83.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.30. The firm has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.51.

Novozymes A/S Company Profile

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

