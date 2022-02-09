Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NVO. Danske upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. DNB Markets cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Liberum Capital cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $341.50.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $101.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.81. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $66.59 and a fifty-two week high of $117.35.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $4.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 73.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 237,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,784,000 after purchasing an additional 18,675 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,138,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 295,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 898,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,289,000 after purchasing an additional 39,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 879,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,693,000 after purchasing an additional 108,520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

