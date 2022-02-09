Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on NVO. Danske upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. DNB Markets cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Liberum Capital cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $341.50.
Shares of NVO stock opened at $101.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.81. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $66.59 and a fifty-two week high of $117.35.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 237,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,784,000 after purchasing an additional 18,675 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,138,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 295,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 898,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,289,000 after purchasing an additional 39,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 879,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,693,000 after purchasing an additional 108,520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.59% of the company’s stock.
Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile
Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.
