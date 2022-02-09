NOV (NYSE:NOV) Shares Down 3.3% After Analyst Downgrade

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) shares dropped 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday after Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $22.00. The stock traded as low as $15.41 and last traded at $15.67. Approximately 36,088 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,485,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.21.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Griffin Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NOV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NOV from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in NOV by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 158,895 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 10,286 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of NOV in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,489,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 575.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 344,339 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 293,387 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of NOV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 207.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,842,917 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,148 shares during the period. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.96.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.05). NOV had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.25%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -13.79%.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

