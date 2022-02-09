Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Sold by Plaisance Capital LLC

Plaisance Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,200 shares during the period. Norwegian Cruise Line makes up about 1.6% of Plaisance Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Plaisance Capital LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,063,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,057 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,560,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,981,000 after acquiring an additional 458,992 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 117.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,566,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085,970 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,639,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,922,000 after acquiring an additional 363,495 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,415,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,948,000 after acquiring an additional 288,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

NYSE NCLH traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.65. The company had a trading volume of 797,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,350,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $17.78 and a 1-year high of $34.49. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.17 and a 200-day moving average of $23.89.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NCLH. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.42.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.