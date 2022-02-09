Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.62. Northern Technologies International shares last traded at $13.04, with a volume of 4,635 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NTIC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Technologies International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northern Technologies International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Get Northern Technologies International alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $120.01 million, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.05.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $18.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 million. Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 15.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Northern Technologies International Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Northern Technologies International’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

In other Northern Technologies International news, Director Sarah E. Kemp purchased 2,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.91 per share, with a total value of $29,998.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 584,881 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,177,000 after purchasing an additional 187,856 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in Northern Technologies International in the second quarter valued at $591,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International during the second quarter worth about $360,000. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 12.0% during the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 191,922 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 20,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International during the third quarter valued at approximately $304,000. 35.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTIC)

Northern Technologies International Corp. engages in the development and market of proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services. It operates through the Natur-Tec and Zerust segments. The Natur-Tec segment manufactures bio-degradable and bio-based plastics for industrial and consumer applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Technologies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Technologies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.