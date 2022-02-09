NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Given a €44.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) has been assigned a €44.00 ($50.57) price objective by research analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.49% from the stock’s previous close.

NOEJ has been the topic of several other reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €47.00 ($54.02) target price on NORMA Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($40.23) target price on NORMA Group in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($57.47) target price on NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($54.02) target price on NORMA Group in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($37.93) target price on NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NORMA Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €40.75 ($46.84).

Shares of NOEJ opened at €31.32 ($36.00) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €33.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €37.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.46, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.12. NORMA Group has a 1 year low of €31.24 ($35.91) and a 1 year high of €49.36 ($56.74). The firm has a market cap of $997.93 million and a PE ratio of 16.19.

NORMA Group Company Profile

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

