NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Given a €44.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) has been assigned a €44.00 ($50.57) price objective by research analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.49% from the stock’s previous close.

NOEJ has been the topic of several other reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €47.00 ($54.02) target price on NORMA Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($40.23) target price on NORMA Group in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($57.47) target price on NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($54.02) target price on NORMA Group in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($37.93) target price on NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NORMA Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €40.75 ($46.84).

Get NORMA Group alerts:

Shares of NOEJ opened at €31.32 ($36.00) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €33.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €37.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.46, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.12. NORMA Group has a 1 year low of €31.24 ($35.91) and a 1 year high of €49.36 ($56.74). The firm has a market cap of $997.93 million and a PE ratio of 16.19.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NORMA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NORMA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.