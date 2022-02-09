nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) by 174.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,044 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in nLIGHT were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LASR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in nLIGHT by 4.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,790,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,524,000 after purchasing an additional 176,148 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in nLIGHT by 6.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,679,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,224,000 after purchasing an additional 166,763 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in nLIGHT by 1.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,874,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,008,000 after purchasing an additional 29,631 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in nLIGHT by 17.1% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,075,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,308,000 after purchasing an additional 157,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in nLIGHT by 14.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,337,000 after purchasing an additional 97,603 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 7,149 shares of nLIGHT stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total value of $192,880.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,763 shares of company stock valued at $618,550. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LASR opened at $19.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $867.44 million, a P/E ratio of -31.85 and a beta of 2.31. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.18 and a 52 week high of $46.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.31.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LASR. Zacks Investment Research raised nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on nLIGHT from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

