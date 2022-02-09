Nicole Barna Buys 6,781 Shares of Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) Stock

Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) insider Nicole Barna purchased 6,781 shares of Codiak BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.37 per share, with a total value of $49,975.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ CDAK opened at $5.08 on Wednesday. Codiak BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $27.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 4.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.21.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Codiak BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.
Codiak BioSciences Company Profile
Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12, an exosome therapeutic candidates, for the treatment of various solid tumors.
