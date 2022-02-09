Nicole Barna Buys 6,781 Shares of Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) Stock

Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) insider Nicole Barna purchased 6,781 shares of Codiak BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.37 per share, with a total value of $49,975.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CDAK opened at $5.08 on Wednesday. Codiak BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $27.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 4.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.21.

Get Codiak BioSciences alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Codiak BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDAK. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Codiak BioSciences by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 884,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,385,000 after acquiring an additional 445,730 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Codiak BioSciences by 182.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 236,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after acquiring an additional 152,435 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Codiak BioSciences by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 558,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,341,000 after acquiring an additional 147,614 shares in the last quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Codiak BioSciences by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 678,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,576,000 after acquiring an additional 133,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Codiak BioSciences by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 82,905 shares in the last quarter. 61.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Codiak BioSciences Company Profile

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12, an exosome therapeutic candidates, for the treatment of various solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Codiak BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codiak BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.