NFC Investments LLC Invests $2.46 Million in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

NFC Investments LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,459,000. The Hartford Financial Services Group comprises 0.5% of NFC Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HIG. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 142.1% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 197.9% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

HIG traded up $0.71 on Wednesday, reaching $73.47. The company had a trading volume of 12,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,271. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.77 and a 200-day moving average of $69.61. The company has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $48.60 and a one year high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.50. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $5,918,248.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HIG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

