NFC Investments LLC Has $38.50 Million Stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

NFC Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,573,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,450 shares during the period. MGIC Investment accounts for about 8.4% of NFC Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. NFC Investments LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $38,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,957,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in MGIC Investment by 47,654.3% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,008,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,007,000 after buying an additional 3,002,219 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 43.2% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 9,327,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 389.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,679,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,090,000 after buying an additional 2,132,507 shares during the period. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment during the third quarter valued at $26,769,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTG traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.24. The company had a trading volume of 26,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,240,614. MGIC Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.63.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $294.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.90 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 53.56% and a return on equity of 13.59%. MGIC Investment’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.30%.

In other MGIC Investment news, Director Daniel A. Arrigoni purchased 5,000 shares of MGIC Investment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.19 per share, with a total value of $70,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

MTG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on MGIC Investment from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGIC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.07.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

