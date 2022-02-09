NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.960-$1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $591 million-$595 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $588.23 million.

Several research firms have commented on NXGN. SVB Leerink upgraded NextGen Healthcare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXGN traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.92. 7,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,532. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,901.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.28. NextGen Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $21.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.27.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $149.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.32 million. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 0.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 2,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $48,176.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas S. Velamoor bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.23 per share, for a total transaction of $48,690.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 14,500 shares of company stock worth $227,570 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXGN. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 214.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 8,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 459,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after buying an additional 49,980 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

