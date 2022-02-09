NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.130-$3.330 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.750-$2.850 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.86.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NEE stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.70. 259,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,512,492. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.30. NextEra Energy has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo purchased 64,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $4,998,026.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $5,435,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077 and have sold 101,448 shares worth $8,870,498. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.8% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 34,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 67,659 shares in the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.