News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis trimmed its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 45.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223,894 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in News were worth $6,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in News by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,684,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,908,000 after acquiring an additional 180,658 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in News by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,292,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,386,000 after acquiring an additional 665,970 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in News by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 10,364,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,884,000 after acquiring an additional 110,087 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in News by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,394,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,101,000 after acquiring an additional 435,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in News by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,179,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $22.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.58 and a fifty-two week high of $27.97.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.28. News had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 5.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. News’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, News currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.96.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

