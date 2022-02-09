Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.96 Per Share

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Newmont in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.96 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.95.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NEM. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. lifted their target price on shares of Newmont to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

Shares of NEM opened at $63.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Newmont has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $75.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.28.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Newmont by 12.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 148,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,388,000 after buying an additional 16,420 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Newmont by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 314.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 183,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,659,000 after buying an additional 139,557 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in Newmont by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 516,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,725,000 after purchasing an additional 138,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 28,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $27,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,531,745 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

