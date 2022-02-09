Newfoundland Capital Management Purchases New Shares in Alpha Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ASPCU)

Newfoundland Capital Management purchased a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ASPCU) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,138,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,000. Alpha Capital Acquisition accounts for 0.4% of Newfoundland Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 315,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 74,747 shares during the period. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 323,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 123,396 shares during the period.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASPCU remained flat at $$10.15 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.19 and its 200 day moving average is $10.08. Alpha Capital Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.59.

Alpha Capital Acquisition Company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

