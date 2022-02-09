New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 39.50% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. New Residential Investment’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:NRZ traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.96. The company had a trading volume of 11,692,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,910,261. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.85. New Residential Investment has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $11.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.99%.

In related news, Director Robert Mcginnis acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.18 per share, with a total value of $100,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in New Residential Investment stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,770,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 800,566 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.59% of New Residential Investment worth $29,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 46.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

